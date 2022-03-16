Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 350 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,657 shares of company stock worth $1,415,170. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.53.

HLT stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.69. 59,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,287. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.24 and a 200-day moving average of $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

