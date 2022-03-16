Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Target by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.14. The stock had a trading volume of 96,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,678. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $176.68 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

