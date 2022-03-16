REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $2.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. REE Automotive traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 4659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REE. Zacks Investment Research lowered REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in REE Automotive by 3,960.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 653.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,988,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

