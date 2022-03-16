Refinable 1-Day Volume Reaches $820,177.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $820,177.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.40 or 0.06725286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,053.33 or 0.99911497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.