Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on REMYY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

