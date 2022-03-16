Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REMYY. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.