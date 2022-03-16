Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REMYY. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

