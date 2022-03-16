Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.0 days.

REMYF remained flat at $$187.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.27. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.89.

About Rémy Cointreau (Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

