Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.0 days.
REMYF remained flat at $$187.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.27. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.89.
About Rémy Cointreau (Get Rating)
