Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Short Interest Up 19.8% in February

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 665,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE RFP traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 767,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,950. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Suzanne Blanchet acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RFP shares. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

