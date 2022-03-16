Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.82

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.82 and traded as high as C$73.40. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$71.94, with a volume of 867,782 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.92.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.686 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

