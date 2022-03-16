Reviewing CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD)

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Rating) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.06, indicating that its share price is 406% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CloudCommerce and Aiadvertising’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million 1.96 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.93 -$1.27 million ($0.01) -1.78

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CloudCommerce and Aiadvertising, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CloudCommerce and Aiadvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% Aiadvertising -96.35% -568.13% -138.32%

Summary

Aiadvertising beats CloudCommerce on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CloudCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Aiadvertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

