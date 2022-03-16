Reviewing Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) & CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$342.25 million ($2.22) -5.64 CRISPR Therapeutics $914.96 million 5.02 $377.66 million $4.42 13.58

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRISPR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 11 0 2.92 CRISPR Therapeutics 0 5 10 0 2.67

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $32.09, indicating a potential upside of 156.52%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $129.83, indicating a potential upside of 116.24%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -50.48% -42.65% CRISPR Therapeutics 41.28% 16.21% 14.48%

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology. Its revolutionary gene editing technology-CRISPR/Cas9 allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow on October 31, 2013 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

