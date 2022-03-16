Reviewing Widepoint (WYY) and Its Peers

Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Widepoint to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Widepoint alerts:

Widepoint has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Widepoint’s peers have a beta of -9.93, indicating that their average stock price is 1,093% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Widepoint and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Widepoint 10.08% 2.38% 1.21% Widepoint Competitors -361.68% -41.97% -6.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Widepoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Widepoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Widepoint and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Widepoint $180.34 million $10.32 million 4.07 Widepoint Competitors $1.82 billion -$51.69 million 55.78

Widepoint’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Widepoint. Widepoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Widepoint and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Widepoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Widepoint Competitors 383 1993 2959 58 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 38.10%. Given Widepoint’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Widepoint has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Widepoint (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Widepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Widepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.