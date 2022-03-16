ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.99. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 368,035 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $65.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 213.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 154,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $156,358.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 584,046 shares of company stock worth $599,173. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

