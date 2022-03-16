RH (NYSE:RH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $321.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $321.00 and last traded at $328.29, with a volume of 1435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.08.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About RH (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

