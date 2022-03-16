RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 502,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 245,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 341,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 206,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.
