Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading Down 13%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) shares were down 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.97. Approximately 981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 76,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

A number of analysts have commented on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $569.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is -24.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth $873,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

