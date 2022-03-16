Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.07) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

NYSE:RIO opened at $69.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

