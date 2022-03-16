Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.82. Toast has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul D. Bell acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Toast by 992.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,717,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

