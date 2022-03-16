Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.27.
Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.82. Toast has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $69.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Toast by 992.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,717,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
