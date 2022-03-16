Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Robert C. Walters Sells 150,000 Shares

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) insider Robert C. Walters sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.80), for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,170,351.11).

Shares of LON RWA opened at GBX 600 ($7.80) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 715.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 744.96. The company has a market cap of £459.80 million and a PE ratio of 13.73. Robert Walters plc has a 52-week low of GBX 499 ($6.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 892 ($11.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $5.40. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.68) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Robert Walters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

