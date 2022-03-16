Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000.

Shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.05. 8,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,960. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.79. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $72.41.

