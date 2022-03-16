Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Short Interest Down 28.0% in February

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 985,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,374,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,234,000. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
RKLY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 732,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,854. Rockley Photonics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86.
Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.
