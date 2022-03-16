Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $261.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.