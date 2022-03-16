Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

ROST traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.83. 83,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,202. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average of $106.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

