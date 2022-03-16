Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Raises Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ROL opened at GBX 23.60 ($0.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £11.82 million and a PE ratio of 21.36. Rotala has a 12 month low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 36.98 ($0.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.86.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Simon Lee Dunn bought 33,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £9,804.61 ($12,749.82).

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

