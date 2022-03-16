Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.11) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.08% from the company’s previous close.

SN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($21.91) to GBX 1,670 ($21.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($23.93) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,376 ($17.89) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,678.20 ($21.82).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,205 ($15.67) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,283.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The company has a market capitalization of £10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 26.90. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,607.17 ($20.90).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.