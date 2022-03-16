Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 46,000 Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Rivian in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rivian from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 92.00.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 37.00 on Wednesday. Rivian has a 12 month low of 33.46 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of 63.04.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

