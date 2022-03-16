Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.54. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

