Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $403.33 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

