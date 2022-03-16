Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Incyte by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 365.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,787,207 shares of company stock valued at $128,013,303 and sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

