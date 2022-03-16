Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,735 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

