Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 841 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

