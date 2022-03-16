Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 912 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dell Technologies by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 233,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dell Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dell Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,919,000 after acquiring an additional 520,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

