Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.32) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.07% from the company’s previous close.

RMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.10) to GBX 768 ($9.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.11) to GBX 355 ($4.62) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.13) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 685.45 ($8.91).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

RMG stock opened at GBX 363.50 ($4.73) on Monday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 330.60 ($4.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($7.98). The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 431.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 458.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.