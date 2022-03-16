Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.90. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 2,380 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $21.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.32.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubicon Technology (RBCN)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.