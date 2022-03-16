Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO Buys $61,750.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RWAY stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 63.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWAY. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
