Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO Buys $61,750.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RWAY stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 63.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWAY. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

