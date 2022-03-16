Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAFE. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.85.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of -0.11. Safehold has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $95.29.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,357,211 shares of company stock worth $199,249,480. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Safehold by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Safehold by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

