Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.33

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.33 and last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 1135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Get Safehold alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of -0.11.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,357,211 shares of company stock worth $199,249,480. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Safehold by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Safehold by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.