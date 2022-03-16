SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.50 million-$112.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.12 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.74. 59,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,899. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.36.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,048. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 151,804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 41,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

