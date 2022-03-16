salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,048 shares of company stock worth $40,109,757. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $196.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $193.20 billion, a PE ratio of 130.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

