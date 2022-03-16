Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.270-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million-$578 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.07 million.Samsara also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of IOT opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32. Samsara has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

