Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of BFS opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $55.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.30%.

In related news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $66,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,763 shares of company stock valued at $961,190. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 66,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.