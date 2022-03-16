Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.78. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,591 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHL. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

