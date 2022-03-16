Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SCHD opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

