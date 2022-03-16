Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Boosted by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 11.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,045,000 after purchasing an additional 554,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after purchasing an additional 585,613 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

