Science Group plc (LON:SAG) Plans Dividend of GBX 5

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Science Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Science Group stock opened at GBX 402.50 ($5.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £184.02 million and a PE ratio of 16.24. Science Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 403.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.76) price objective on shares of Science Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

