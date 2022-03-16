Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $569.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) will post sales of $569.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $588.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $552.60 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $729.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.64.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,299. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,500 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.03 per share, for a total transaction of $377,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

