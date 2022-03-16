Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $150.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro traded as low as $112.00 and last traded at $112.99, with a volume of 905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.05.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after buying an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

