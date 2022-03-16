Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 169,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after acquiring an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,972,000 after acquiring an additional 241,439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 319,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,638 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

