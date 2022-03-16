SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

SPNE opened at $11.26 on Monday. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $410.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 120,357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

