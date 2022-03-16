Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

EYES stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,154. Second Sight Medical Products has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.